NEWS
Thursday June 15 2017
Keita says no to Everton
By Football Italia staff

Lazio forward Keita Balde Diao has rejected a move to Everton, according to multiple sources, as he wants to hold out for Juventus.

The Senegal international’s current contract is due to expire in June 2018 and he is refusing to sign a new deal.

His agent confirmed Lazio agreed terms with Milan, but the 22-year-old has also now turned down Everton despite a €27m offer.

Il Messaggero and A Bola, among others, are confident Keita told Everton he has no intention of joining them.

The versatile wide striker only wants Juventus, even if it means being frozen out for a year in order to get there as a free agent.

Juve have so far offered only €20m for Keita and Lazio want closer to €30m.

