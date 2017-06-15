Everton continue Lemina talks

By Football Italia staff

Everton continued negotiations with Juventus today, as they are determined to beat Valencia to midfielder Mario Lemina.

The Gabon international is on the market and can go for double the €10.5m Juve paid Olympique Marseille a year ago.

According to Sky Sport Italia and Calciomercato.com, intermediary Vincenzo Morabito met with Juventus directors again today in a Milan hotel.

Transfer chiefs Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici were both present at the meeting.

The Bianconeri want €20m for Lemina and the 23-year-old is also of interest to Valencia.