Everton continued negotiations with Juventus today, as they are determined to beat Valencia to midfielder Mario Lemina.
The Gabon international is on the market and can go for double the €10.5m Juve paid Olympique Marseille a year ago.
According to Sky Sport Italia and Calciomercato.com, intermediary Vincenzo Morabito met with Juventus directors again today in a Milan hotel.
Transfer chiefs Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici were both present at the meeting.
The Bianconeri want €20m for Lemina and the 23-year-old is also of interest to Valencia.