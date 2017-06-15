Raiola-Mirabelli row over Donnarumma?

By Football Italia staff

According to Sportitalia, agent Mino Raiola definitively slammed the door on Milan after they tried to call Gianluigi Donnarumma’s family.

This evening Milan CEO Marco Fassone announced in a brief Press conference that Donnarumma had refused to sign a new contract and the decision was “definitive.”

There are many questions over how the situation got to this point, but some go back to last night’s reports that Raiola was utterly infuriated with Rossoneri director of sport Massimiliano Mirabelli.

It was suggested Mirabelli was so frustrated by the lack of a response to the contract proposal that he called Donnarumma’s father directly to appeal for a common sense solution.

Raiola thought the club was trying to come between him and his client, so threatened to cut off talks, but was convinced by Fassone to at least hold today’s meeting.

It’s reported Raiola did meet with Fassone, but only if Mirabelli was excluded from the encounter.

This was a very brief meeting, as Raiola noted the decision had already been made to reject the contract renewal.

His current deal expires in June 2018 and it remains to be seen what the next step will be.