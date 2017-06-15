Inter in Ajax talks for Tete

By Football Italia staff

Inter are in advanced negotiations with Ajax for versatile 21-year-old defender Kenny Tete, claim reports in the Netherlands.

According to Telegraaf newspaper, the Nerazzurri are very close to a deal with the Dutch club.

Tete already has six senior Oranje caps and his contract with Ajax is due to expire in June 2018.

This season he scored three goals and contributed two assists in 23 competitive games.

Now Inter need to agree personal terms with Tete and today director Piero Ausilio had lunch with his agent, Mino Raiola, in Milan.

However, there are also reports that Galatasaray worked out a €3m transfer fee with Ajax.

His versatility is very important, as while Tete is primarily a right-back, he can also play in the left or in central defence.