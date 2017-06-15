NEWS
Thursday June 15 2017
Fiorentina secure Bruno Gaspar
By Football Italia staff

Bruno Gaspar is on the verge of becoming a Fiorentina player, as the paperwork for the €4m deal is exchanged with Vitoria Guimaraes.

There had already been strong reports for a couple of weeks that the 24-year-old was coming to Florence.

According to Sky Sport Italia this evening, the final details have been worked out and the contracts are being exchanged this evening.

The value of a transfer is €4m and he’ll fly in for a medical over the next few days.

Primarily a right-back, but also able to play on the left, Bruno Gaspar contributed six assists in 36 competitive games this season.

