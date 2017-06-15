Everton medical for Niang

By Football Italia staff

Milan striker M’Baye Niang was reportedly in Liverpool today for a medical with Everton, ready to complete the €19m (£16m) move.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Niang and Ajax midfielder Davy Klaassen were both spotted at the Finch Farm training ground today.

They have been in advanced talks for transfers to Everton and were there to undergo their medicals.

Niang spent the last six months on loan at Watford, but decided not to make the spell permanent after Walter Mazzarri left.

Everton have had representatives in Italy over the last few days, above all director of football Steve Walsh, and had meetings with Milan.

It’s believed 22-year-old striker Niang will join the Toffees for €19m (approximately £16m).