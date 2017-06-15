Fiorentina ask after Larsson

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina are said to have approached Heerenveen for Sweden international attacking winger Sam Larsson.

Federico Bernardeschi does not seem intent on signing a new contract, so the Viola need to find a suitable replacement on the left.

According to Sport Mediaset, their first target is 24-year-old Swede Larsson.

His current contract with Dutch side Herenveen is due to expire in June 2018, although there is an option to extend by another year.

This season Larsson contributed nine goals and 16 assists in 36 competitive games for the club.

He also has three senior caps for Sweden, scoring once.