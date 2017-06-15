NEWS
Thursday June 15 2017
Raiola met Juve for Donnarumma?
By Football Italia staff

According to reports, Gianluigi Donnarumma’s agent Mino Raiola met with Juventus before turning down the Milan contract extension.

This evening Rossoneri CEO Marco Fassone immediately held a Press conference to announce Donnarumma had made the “definitive decision” not to sign a new deal.

His current contract is due to expire in June 2018, so the goalkeeper could leave as a free agent in a year’s time or be sold this summer.

According to Sportitalia, Raiola met Juventus directors Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici in Milan just hours before informing the Rossoneri of Donnarumma’s decision.

Naturally, this has sparked already-existing speculation that Donnarumma is being lined up to replace Gianluigi Buffon at Juventus when he retires in 2018.

There are few genuine candidates who can afford the 18-year-old, as Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are the only contenders.

