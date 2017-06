Galatasaray bid for Acerbi

By Football Italia staff

Galatasaray have reportedly offered €7m for Francesco Acerbi, but Sassuolo want €12m for the defender.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the Turkish club made the transfer proposal today with a bid worth in the region of €7m.

However, Sassuolo believe they can get at least €12m for the 29-year-old centre-back.

Italy international Acerbi already stated he will leave the Mapei Stadium this summer.

His contract with the Neroverdi is due to expire in June 2018.