Antalyaspor confirm Milan talks

By Football Italia staff

Antalyaspor confirmed they are “working on Jose Sosa, Juraj Kucka and Gabriel Paletta” in negotiations with Milan.

The Turkish side has been pushing for several players based in Serie A over the last few weeks.

President Ali Safak Ozturk was in Milan today for talks and spoke to Sky Sport Italia.

“We had several meetings with Italian clubs to build ideas and maybe a few summer friendlies, plus to deepen talks for some players.

“We are working on Sosa, Kucka and Paletta. Milan have some very good players. We don’t want to name names, but we did exchange some work ideas that could suit both parties.”