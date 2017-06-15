Sky: Donnarumma wants Madrid

By Football Italia staff

Gianluigi Donnarumma has his heart set on Real Madrid, which is why he turned down Milan and PSG despite more money, claim Sky Sport Italia.

This evening, the Rossoneri announced that Donnarumma and his agent Mino Raiola had decided not to renew the contract which expires in June 2018.

It seems as if he has another club lined up and Sky Sport Italia pundit Gianluca Di Marzio believes there’s only one side in the running.

The report states that Milan were prepared to increase the salary to beyond €5m per year, but Raiola informed CEO Marco Fassone in a meeting that lasted at most six minutes that it wasn’t an economic issue.

Also because of this, it’s claimed Paris Saint-Germain offered Donnarumma a huge contract including house and personal driver, but he was not interested.

The 18-year-old has his sights set on Real Madrid and will accept no other destination.

If he resists any sale before next summer, he’ll be able to join the Champions League holders as a free agent.