Conte to walk out on Chelsea?

By Football Italia staff

Sky Sport Italia claim Antonio Conte is increasingly irritated at Chelsea directors for not buying players he requested and he could walk away.

This would not be new behaviour for the tactician, who did much the same with Juventus when leaving two days into pre-season training.

According to Sky Italia pundit Gianluca Di Marzio this evening, the rapport between Conte and Chelsea is “starting to crack.”

The former Italy boss wants specific players to target a strong Champions League campaign and he fears they won’t deliver.

Conte won the Premier League at his first attempt and reached the FA Cup Final, but is concerned the squad isn’t big enough to continue that success next season.

Former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel has been mentioned as a potential replacement.

Conte had for months been openly courted by Inter, but the Nerazzurri have now appointed Luciano Spalletti.