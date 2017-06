Official: Udinese sell Guilherme

By Football Italia staff

As expected, Deportivo La Coruna have activated the option to buy Guilherme dos Santos Torres from Udinese.

The 26-year-old Brazilian had made the move on loan last summer and contributed four goals with two assists this season.

Today Deportivo La Coruna announced they had taken up the option.

Guilherme signed a new four-year contract with the Spaniards.

He had joined Udinese in 2014 from Corinthians.