Trapp open to Milan move

By Football Italia staff

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Kevin Trapp has given the all-clear for a move to Milan, claim RMC Sport, but the price-tag is €18m.

The Rossoneri need a new shot-stopper after Gianluigi Donnarumma confirmed today he will not renew his contract.

According to reports in France this evening, Milan have already approached Trapp and he is happy to make the move to San Siro.

However, the €18m asking price might be more of an issue for the former Eintracht Frankfurt player.

The German turns 27 next month, but only has one senior cap for his country, sitting behind Manuel Neuer in the rankings.

PSG paid €9.5m to sign Trapp in 2015, but made some costly errors.

Milan would’ve gladly included Trapp as part of an exchange deal for Donnarumma, but the 18-year-old seems set to reject PSG and any other destination so he can wait for Real Madrid.