Inter meet for Matuidi?

By Football Italia staff

Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio reportedly discussed Blaise Matuidi with agent Mino Raiola on Thursday, in addition to Kenny Tete.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter enquired about Matuidi’s availability, having conceded defeat in their attempts to sign Roma duo Radja Nainggolan and Kevin Strootman.

However, the newspaper warns the Nerazzurri are not prepared to match PSG’s asking price of €30m due to the Frenchman being 30.

An alternative to Matuidi would be Fiorentina’s Borja Valero, who is also thought to be attracting interest from city rivals Milan.

Gazzetta also states Inter “keep pursuing” Roma defender Antonio Rudiger, despite Roma’s insistence that he is staying put.