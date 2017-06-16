Juve have Lemar on standby?

By Football Italia staff

Juventus reportedly have Monaco’s Thomas Lemar on standby if they fail to agree a fee for Douglas Costa.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Costa remains Juve’s “primary objective”, but the Bianconeri have a winger budget of €30m and Bayern are holding out for €40m.

Liverpool and Barcelona are also said to be lurking, but it is thought that the Brazilian’s desire to join the Old Lady and “friendship” between Presidents Andrea Agnelli and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge are causes for optimism in negotiations.

Nonetheless, the newspaper notes Lemar is also on Juve’s radar, alongside Lazio’s Keita Balde Diao and Fiorentina’s Federico Bernardeschi.

However, deals for the latter pair are “complicated”, whereas the Frenchman is described as “a pure left-sider” and “perfect” for Max Allegri’s 4-2-3-1 formation.