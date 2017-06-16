Verratti poses with Catalonian paper

By Football Italia staff

Marco Verratti has posed with Catalonian newspaper Mundo Deportivo, in another sign that the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder wants to join Barcelona.

Friday’s edition of MD was fronted by a picture of Verratti smiling as he held the newspaper, which is printed in Barcelona and known for its focus on the Catalan club.

The Italian is currently on holiday with his family, friends and agent Donato Di Campli in Ibiza, where is said to be awaiting news about his future.

“I’m sorry, but I can’t talk about my future right now,” he told the publication.

MD explains Verratti and Di Campli “prefer to remain silent” to the Press after the representative told PSG his client wanted to leave earlier in the week.

The 24-year-old is also understood to have told his closest friends over a meal in Paris that he wished to sign for Barca.

However, the two clubs “do not have a good relationship at the moment” as PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi is still “hurt” by his side crashing out to Barca in the Champions League round of 16 last season.

Furthermore, the Qatari “does not approve at all” of Camp Nou giants’ decision to dispense with Qatar Airways as their main sponsor.