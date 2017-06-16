Roma ‘prioritise Seri signing’

By Football Italia staff

Roma have reportedly made agreeing a deal for Nice midfielder Jean Seri a priority.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma had an opening bid of €20m for Seri rejected, but sporting director Monchi is “preparing another assault” and “ready to up the ante”.

The Giallorossi face competition from Tottenham Hotspur, but reports in France are convinced that the Ivorian is heading for the Olimpico.

The money from Seri’s sale would also allow Nice to keep Mario Balotelli, whose monthly salary of €450,000 is otherwise unsustainable.

Seri, who turns 26 next month, scored seven goals and assisted nine in 34 Ligue 1 appearances last season.