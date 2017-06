Napoli offer Reina extension?

By Football Italia staff

Napoli have reportedly offered goalkeeper Pepe Reina a one-year extension to his contract.

According to Il Mattino, Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has moved to end the mounting discord between the club and Reina by proposing a renewal until 2019.

The newspaper adds the Spaniard, whose current deal expires next summer, would continue to earn a salary of €2.3m.

Reina, 34, is said to be keen on ending his playing career at the San Paolo as he “feels fit enough” to do so.