NEWS
Friday June 16 2017
Moratti hits back at Capello
By Football Italia staff

Former Inter owner Massimo Moratti has hit back at Fabio Capello after the Coach claimed Juventus won their revoked Scudetti “on the pitch”.

Capello made the remarks during his official unveiling by Jiangsu Suning, Inter’s sister club, but Moratti sarcastically described them as a ‘scivolata’, which has a dual meaning of ‘sliding tackle’ and ‘goof’.

“Is Suning Group good at choosing Coaches? Yes, yes, because [Spalletti and Capello] are two good Coaches,” he told Corriere dello Sport.

“But that remark made by Capello was a beautiful ‘scivolata’, a truly beautiful one.

“Do you want to know if [the remarks] bothered me? Of course it did, but don’t let me say any more...”

