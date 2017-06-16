Juve close in on N’Zonzi?

By Football Italia staff

Juventus are reportedly closing in on an agreement with Sevilla for €40m-rated midfielder Steven N’Zonzi.

According to Tuttosport, Juve have “accelerated” talks with the Andalusians and are keen to wrap up a deal “as soon as possible”.

Sevilla sporting director Oscar Arias also admitted at a Press conference on Thursday that his club “can’t do anything” if N’Zonzi’s €40m release clause was met.

The newspaper is unclear on whether Juve will pay that figure or keep trying to drive the price down, although it notes Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici “have written history” in doing the latter.

On the other hand, the Bianconeri are said to be discussing “methods of payment“ with the Spaniards, in a hint that they would be prepared to buy out the 28-year-old’s contract in instalments.