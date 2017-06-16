Milan go for Neto?

By Football Italia staff

Milan reportedly want Juventus goalkeeper Neto to replace Gianluigi Donnarumma and have arranged a meeting with his agent.

According to Sky Sport Italia via Planetamilan.it, Milan and Neto’s agent will meet on Friday as the Brazilian is “the No 1 candidate to replace Gigio”.

Mattia Perin is also “liked” by Vincenzo Montella, but the Coach “is not convinced” by the Genoa man’s fitness after two ACL injuries in the past year.

However, Donnarumma’s successor will not be Joe Hart as the broadcaster explains Milan were offered the former Torino loanee but “are not interested”.

Regarding players leaving San Siro, Sportitalia claims “a wall” has emerged in negotiations between Juraj Kucka and Turkish side Antalyaspor.

Brazilian goalkeeper Gabriel is “getting closer” to newly-promoted Spal, while a meeting has been scheduled between the agent of Diavolo target Andrea Conti and Atalanta President Antonio Percassi.