Alves: Dybala should leave Juve, if...

By Football Italia staff

Dani Alves admits Paulo Dybala “will have to leave Juventus one day” if he is “to realise his full potential”

Dybala has been linked with Real Madrid and Barcelona throughout his two-year spell with Juve, and Alves suggested Juve were not a big enough ceiling for the attacker.

“Dybala will do great things in the future,” the right-back told Canais Esporte Interativo.

“But I think that for him to realise his full potential, to test himself, one day, I don’t know when, he’ll have to leave Juventus.”