Bernardeschi fate to be decided?

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina will reportedly hold a board meeting on Friday, where they will discuss Federico Bernardeschi, Nikola Kalinic and Borja Valero.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Fiorentina sporting director Pantaleo Corvino will meet with the club’s board to determine the fate of their in-demand trio.

The newspaper explains the Viola have offered Bernardeschi a new contract worth €2.5m a season, although the winger has yet to respond to the proposal.

Kalinic, meanwhile, has been heavily linked with Milan, as has Borja Valero, who has also attracted interest from Inter.

Regarding possible arrivals, deals for Vitoria Guimaraes full-back Bruno Gaspar, Monaco defender Abdou Diallo and Caen attacker Yann Karamoh.