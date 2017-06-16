United confident for Perisic?

By Football Italia staff

Manchester United are reportedly confident that a €45m bid for winger Ivan Perisic will be accepted by Inter.

There is growing optimism in England that Perisic will join United, and Tuttomercatoweb has confirmed that Jose Mourinho “has every intention of closing a deal shortly”, possibly before the Red Devils’ preseason tour of the US.

Although Inter are reportedly holding out for €50m, the English giants “will try to satisfy ‘the Special One’” by raising their offer to €45m, although the Italian outlet is unsure whether bonuses will be added.

Nonetheless, TMW explains “everything seems to point to the sale” of the 28-year-old, who “has decided for months now” that he is bound for the Premier League.