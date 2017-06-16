Lotito: Marotta apologised over Keita

By Football Italia staff

Lazio President Claudio Lotito has claimed that Juventus general manager Beppe Marotta “apologised to me” over Keita Balde Diao.

A war of words erupted between Lazio sporting director Igli Tare and Keita’s agent Roberto Calenda over the attacker’s perceived refusal to sign a new contract with the Aquile.

However, Lotito has now suggested that Juve were indeed guilty of approaching the 22-year-old without permission.

“Marotta apologised to me, telling me that had nothing to do with Keita’s refusals,” he was quoted as saying by Calciomercato.com.