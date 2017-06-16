Spalletti demands ‘strong, balanced’ Inter

By Football Italia staff

New Inter boss Luciano Spalletti says he is demanding a “strong and balanced” Nerazzurri, who will “confront any opponent”.

Spalletti signed a two-year contract with Inter last week, and the former Roma Coach has stressed that his side will be aggressive in their approach, but without being reckless.

“When it comes to objectives, I’ll say that anyone who comes to be a part of this squad must be prepared to confront any opponent and try to win all the games that we’ll play,” he said during an interview in China, reports Fcinternews.it.

“We must be a team willing to compete in a strong way against strong opponents.

“We’ll play with a back four, but we’ll also have to train well with a three.

“Beyond being strong individually, our backline must be a department that behaves in a collective manner.

“I want a strong and balanced team.”

Image courtesy inter.it