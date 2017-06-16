Sevilla bid €10m for Jovetic?

By Football Italia staff

Sevilla have reportedly bid €10m for Inter striker Stevan Jovetic, with his agent confirming that he wants to stay in Spain.

According to ABC de Sevilla, the Andalusians are unable to match Inter’s asking price of €13m but hope the Nerazzurri will consider Jovetic’s “desire” of making his loan move to Sanchez Pizjuan last season a permanent one.

“Jovetic wants to stay at Sevilla,” representative Fali Ramadani was quoted as saying.

“It’s time for the two clubs to strike a deal.”

However, Tuttomercatoweb claims new Inter boss Luciano Spalletti has yet to make a decision on the Montenegrin.