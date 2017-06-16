Conte ‘happy’ at Chelsea

By Football Italia staff

Chelsea are reportedly confident that Antonio Conte is happy at the club, despite speculation that he is considering his future.

Sky Sport Italia pundit Gianluca Di Marzio claimed on Thursday evening that the rapport between Conte and Chelsea was “starting to crack” over a lack of investment.

However, the broadcaster’s British equivalent understands the Italian “remains committed” to the Londoners, who expect him back for preseason in the first week of July “as planned”.

Furthermore, Blues directors Michael Emenalo and Marina Granovskaia have been “made aware” of Conte’s targets and “will continue recruitment efforts”.

The former Azzurri CT led Chelsea to the Premier League title last season, his first at Stamford Bridge.