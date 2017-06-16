NEWS
Friday June 16 2017
Las Palmas interested in Gabigol, but…
By Football Italia staff

Las Palmas have confirmed their interest in signing Gabriel Barbosa but insist the Inter forward is not their only target.

Inter are reportedly prepared to let Gabigol join Las Palmas on loan, but the Brazilian is understood to be lukewarm about the idea of playing for the islanders.

“We travelled [to Milan] the other day to open new talks,” sporting director Toni Cruz said at a Press conference.

“He’s a target but not our only one. We have several.

“We’re a club that like to open up several fronts, which aren’t easy to achieve. We’re ambitious.

“We’re talking about a top player here. He’s one of the possibilities we have. If something happens, we’ll announce it.”

