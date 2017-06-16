Gazzetta: €400m for Ronaldo!

By Football Italia staff

Gazzetta dello Sport has suggested that Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo would cost suitors in the region of €400m.

News broke in the Portuguese Press on Friday morning that Ronaldo had made “an irreversible decision” to leave Madrid in light of tax fraud charges being levelled against him by the Spanish state.

“Cristiano has decided not to go back to Spain because he thinks he’s been treated badly in this affair and no-one has defended him,” journalist Nuno Luz, whom La Gazzetta reports is among the people “most versed” in the superstar’s affairs, told Radio Marca.

The claim has since been echoed by Marca and Sky Sports, but more eye-catching is that the Italian publication believes Ronaldo will command around €400m in transfer fee and wages.

Paris Saint-Germain and former club Manchester United have been immediately installed as the frontrunners for the No 7.

Our sister site, Football-Espana.net, has more information on Ronaldo’s tax affairs and possible departure.