Milan to swap Gigio for Keylor?

By Football Italia staff

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to include Keylor Navas in their offer for Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

According to Sport Mediaset, Madrid are happy to cede Keylor if it means bringing in Donnarumma.

The Costa Rican established himself as Los Blancos’ No 1 over the past two seasons, winning two Champions League and a La Liga title in that time.

However, the broadcaster does not make it clear if his involvement will drive down the €30m that Madrid are thought to be proposing.