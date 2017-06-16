Gagliardini: No more Juve, Gigio…

By Football Italia staff

Inter’s Roberto Gagliardini has promised not to attend another Juventus match and insists Gianluigi Donnarumma “is very calm” on Italy Under-21 duty.

Gagliardini drew criticism for his presence at Juventus Stadium when the Bianconeri beat Barcelona 3-0 in April and ‘liking’ an Instagram picture posted by Leonardo Bonucci of the Old Lady celebrating after the game.

“Juve-Barca controversy? These things happen in football,” the midfielder said at a Press conference.

“Fans are attached to their shirts. I’ve taken [the criticism] on board and it won’t happen again.”

On Donnarumma’s state of mind after the fallout of his refusal to sign a new contract with Milan, the former Atalanta man added: “Gigi’s very calm with us here and, like us, he’s fired up for starting this tournament.

“He’s convinced that he can do well. He’s not being influenced by things from the outside.

“’Bandiere’? There are less of them now than before, although I hope there can be others. I’d like to become a symbol for Inter.

“Spalletti? I’m fired up for the new season, but for the time being, I’m only thinking about the Euros.”