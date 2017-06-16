Inter ‘days away’ from Valero?

By Football Italia staff

Inter are reportedly hopeful of clinching the €8m signing of Fiorentina midfielder Borja Valero “over the next few days”.

According to Tuttosport, Valero is “an express request” of Luciano Spalletti, who is looking for a deep-lying playmaker to assist Roberto Gagliardini in central midfield.

The development comes just a matter of days after the 32-year-old was said to be on the verge of joining Milan.

The newspaper adds the Spaniard’s agent is in Milan, “symptomatic of the Nerazzurri’s desire to close the deal shortly”, while Fiorentina are unlikely to reject a bid of €8m.

Furthermore, the Viola’s owners are interested in developing a “diplomatic” relationship with Inter and their owners, Suning Group.

Valero, 32, has made over 200 appearances for the Tuscans since arriving from Villarreal in the summer of 2012.