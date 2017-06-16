NEWS
Friday June 16 2017
Official: Juventus launch women’s team
By Football Italia staff

Juventus have officially confirmed that they will enter a women’s team into next year’s Serie A Femminile.

Bianconeri general manager Giuseppe Marotta confirmed last month that they were planning to launch a senior women’s team, as they already have female youth teams.

Now the club has officially confirmed on its Twitter profile that a women’s team will compete in Serie A Femminile next season.

Fiorentina won the League this season, winning 22 of their 21 games and finishing eight points ahead of Brescia.

The top-scorer in this season’s campaign was Scottish international Lana Clelland of UPC Tavagnacco with with 23 goals.

