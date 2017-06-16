‘Donnarumma always a Milan fan’

By Football Italia staff

Gianluigi Donnarumma’s brother says “anyone who insults him is not a Milan fan” after yesterday’s contract announcement.

It was officially confirmed yesterday that the 18-year-old will not be renewing his contract, which expires in the summer of 2018.

The goalkeeper was given his debut by the Rossoneri at 16, and grew up supporting the club, so his decision has sparked a furious backlash from supporters.

“I turn to those people who have done nothing but insult Gigio and all of our family,” Antonio Donnarumma wrote on Instagram, accompanied by a picture of his brother’s Milan memorabilia.

“Gigio has been a Milan fan since he was little, it was a dream for him to play in the Milan shirt.

“He has always honoured that shirt and given his soul for it. He cried after every defeat.

“Until yesterday you were all behind Gigio, now without knowing anything you are insulting our whole family, writing things that our family wouldn’t wish on our worst enemy.

“Our family has been overjoyed and have wept along with all you fans. Milan has an incredible history, and nobody can ever question that.

“For those who have written messages of support for Gigio, I want to tell you that you truly understand the kind of person Gigio is, anything he’s done, any phrase he’s said or written has been done out of love for Milan.

“Above all, Gigio is a Milan fan like you, and anyone who insults him isn’t a Milan fan. You can fill this photo with insults now, but leave our family out of it.

“They always taught us the real values of life.”