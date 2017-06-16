Neto to replace Donnarumma?

By Football Italia staff

Milan are looking to sign Neto from Juventus to replace Gianluigi Donnarumma, according to reports.

It was announced yesterday that the 18-year-old won’t renew his contract with the Rossoneri, so they’ll have to sell him this summer or lose him for free in a year.

According to MilanNews, a meeting is currently underway between the club and Stefano Castagna, the agent of Juve goalkeeper Neto.

The Brazilian has spent two seasons in Turin as Gianluigi Buffon’s backup, but he’s keen to leave this summer to ensure more playing time.

However, the Bianconeri are asking for €10m for Neto, while Milan would only be willing to pay around €7m.

Mattia Perin of Genoa is another option, but there are fears over his injury record, while Wojciech Szczesny appears to be heading to Juve.