Friday June 16 2017
Conti on strike for Milan
By Football Italia staff

Andrea Conti’s agent declares “he won’t go to the pre-season training camp with Atalanta” as he only wants Milan.

The full-back has agreed a deal with the Rossoneri, but negotiations between the two clubs have hit a stumbling block.

However, it appears the Italian international is prepared to go on strike to force through his move to San Siro.

"It was a calm meeting but we were clear,” Mario Giuffredi told SportItalia after a meeting with the Orobici.

"Andrea will not return to Bergamo and he won't go to the pre-season training camp with Atalanta.

“I also think [Coach Gian Piero] Gasperini’s behaviour is unacceptable, as Andrea only wants Milan.

"Next week there will be a meeting between Atalanta and Milan.

“[Atalanta President Antonio] Percassi was also present at the meeting and he told me about ‘another super-offer’ but we want the Rossoneri.

“The player wants Milan, it’s finished in Bergamo.”

