Andrea Conti’s agent declares “he won’t go to the pre-season training camp with Atalanta” as he only wants Milan.
The full-back has agreed a deal with the Rossoneri, but negotiations between the two clubs have hit a stumbling block.
However, it appears the Italian international is prepared to go on strike to force through his move to San Siro.
"It was a calm meeting but we were clear,” Mario Giuffredi told SportItalia after a meeting with the Orobici.
"Andrea will not return to Bergamo and he won't go to the pre-season training camp with Atalanta.
“I also think [Coach Gian Piero] Gasperini’s behaviour is unacceptable, as Andrea only wants Milan.
"Next week there will be a meeting between Atalanta and Milan.
“[Atalanta President Antonio] Percassi was also present at the meeting and he told me about ‘another super-offer’ but we want the Rossoneri.
“The player wants Milan, it’s finished in Bergamo.”