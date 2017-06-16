‘Motta will renew with PSG’

By Football Italia staff

Thiago Motta’s agent says the midfielder has “a verbal agreement” to renew with Paris Saint-Germain, and expects Marco Verratti to stay.

The Italian international is out of contract at the end of this month, and it had been expected that he would leave on a free transfer after six seasons in Ligue 1.

“There’s still nothing signed or deposited,” Motta’s agent, Alessandro Canovi, told Tuttomercatoweb.

“We have verbal agreements with the PSG directors though, of course you can’t deposit those with the Federation of course!

“But we’re moving toward extending his contract for another year, before other technical verifications in the future.”

Another Italy international, Marco Verratti, is being linked with a departure, with Barcelona thought to be in pole position and Juventus also interested.

“As a pseudo-supporter of PSG I hope it’s resolved in a positive way. I’ve read and heard what’s happening, and it’s a situation which doesn’t help the club or the player.

“Honestly, knowing that the Parisian club is one which buys and doesn’t sell for fixed prices, it will be difficult to get a price for him.

“It’s impossible to see him in Italy for more than one reason, but honestly I don’t think he’ll go anywhere.”