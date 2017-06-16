Roberto Gagliardini says Gianluigi Donnarumma is “very calm” and “not influenced” by the reaction to his Milan announcement.
The Rossoneri confirmed yesterday that the 18-year-old has decided not to renew his contract with the club, meaning he’ll leave this summer or walk away for free in 12 months.
That sparked a furious reaction from Diavolo fans, but Donnarumma’s Italy Under-21 teammate says he’s been unaffected.
“Gigio is very calm and fired-up for these European Championships,” Gagliardini said from the Azzurrini’s training camp in Poland.
“He’s not influenced by external factors. I don’t know what went on between Donnarumma and the club, we’ll see what happens.”