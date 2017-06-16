‘Donnarumma is calm’

By Football Italia staff

Roberto Gagliardini says Gianluigi Donnarumma is “very calm” and “not influenced” by the reaction to his Milan announcement.

The Rossoneri confirmed yesterday that the 18-year-old has decided not to renew his contract with the club, meaning he’ll leave this summer or walk away for free in 12 months.

That sparked a furious reaction from Diavolo fans, but Donnarumma’s Italy Under-21 teammate says he’s been unaffected.

“Gigio is very calm and fired-up for these European Championships,” Gagliardini said from the Azzurrini’s training camp in Poland.

“He’s not influenced by external factors. I don’t know what went on between Donnarumma and the club, we’ll see what happens.”