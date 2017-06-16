‘Sassuolo want to keep Berardi’

By Football Italia staff

Sassuolo director general Giovanni Carnevali admits there is interest in Domenico Berardi but “we want to keep him”.

The forward has been linked with both Roma and Inter, while Juventus may still be interested after he turned down a move to Turin last summer.

“Last year he was very close to Juventus,” Carnevali reminded Radio 24.

“He preferred to stay with us and continue his path of growth. He started well, but then the [knee] injury stopped him, now we’ll see what he does with the national [Under-21] team.

“In my opinion he’s one of the best talents in the League. We’d like to keep him, we’d like him to become our symbol but we know it’ll be difficult.

“There are a lot of clubs, also foreign ones, after him. We’ll need to find out and understand what everyone wants.

“Our aim is to keep the player and help him grow. We have important players who the big clubs have asked for.

“If these become concrete moves then it’s difficult to hold on to them, not least because agents work on the minds of these lads.

“We’ll try to keep them, the priority goes to sporting results.”