Friday June 16 2017
Bayern delay Costa decision
By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest Bayern Munich still haven’t decided whether to sell Douglas Costa, so Juventus must wait until next week.

The Bianconeri already have a deal with the winger, and have been negotiating a €40m transfer with his club.

However, there has so far been no movement on that front and Sky reports that the Bavarians are still not certain to sell the Brazilian.

Therefore Juve must wait until next week to open serious negotiations, with the deal likely to be tied to Alexis Sanchez’s potential move to Bayern.

