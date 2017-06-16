NEWS
Friday June 16 2017
Gonalons agent: ‘No Roma talks’
By Football Italia staff

Maxime Gonalons’ agent insists “I haven’t had any contact with Roma” for the Lyon midfielder.

The Giallorossi have been linked with the 28-year-old, who could leave OL after they failed to qualify for the Champions League.

A defensive midfielder, Gonalons has been capped eight times by France and made 29 Ligue 1 appearances in the season which just ended.

“Are Rome interested? I can’t confirm that,” Frederic Guerra told Centro Suono Sport.

“At the moment I haven’t had any contact with Roma for Gonalons.”

