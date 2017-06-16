Alves: ‘Buffon doesn’t need CL’

By Football Italia staff

Dani Alves insists Juventus teammate Gianluigi Buffon doesn’t need the Champions League to be remembered as a legend.

The goalkeeper has won almost every trophy at club and international level, but has lost three times in the Champions League final, most recently against Real Madrid this month.

“Buffon is a true professional,” Alves told Canais Esporte Interativo after his controversial Paulo Dybala comments.

“In the end the Champions League is just a title. I don’t think that he won’t be a player who made history just because of this title.

“He’s a legend because the numbers say so: Buffon will always be Buffon.”

The Brazilian was also asked to reflect on the defeat in Cardiff, and he admitted that Los Merengues deserved to win.

“Real Madrid deserved to win, we weren’t good. In the end, a match reflects everything, we didn’t deserve to win the Champions League and they did.

“The details are important, for example they got to spend more time with their families. That makes the difference.

“We won the League, but the Italian League is different from the Champions League. We reached a point where we couldn’t do any more.

“We didn’t do what we needed to do to win.”