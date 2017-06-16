Official: Fiorentina sign Milenkovic

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina have officially confirmed the signing of Nikola Milenkovic from Partizan Belgrade.

The 19-year-old has already been capped for Serbia, and won the SuperLiga this season, as well as the Serbian Cup.

“ACF Fiorentina announces that it has reached an agreement for the permanent transfer of Nikola Milenkovic from Partizan Belgrade,” the Viola confirmed in a statement on their official website.

“Milenkovic was born in Belgrade, Serbia on October 12, 1997, and will compete with his country's national team in the upcoming European Under-21 Championships.

“The player is tied to the Viola for the next five seasons.”

The transfer has been expected for some time, and Partizan have previously said that the fee will be €5.1m.