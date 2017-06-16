Zenga defends Donnarumma

By Football Italia staff

Inter legend Walter Zenga defends Gianluigi Donnarumma - “he’s a professional and he made his choice”.

The former goalkeeper spent close to 20 years with the Nerazzurri, while Donnarumma has rejected a contract renewal from their city rivals at the age of 18.

“There’s actually a lot in common between us,” Zenga told Panorama.

“Both of us came through the youth teams, both of us started very young. He was even younger than me, but becoming a starter for Inter at 23 wasn’t at all trivial.

“My situation exploded because I discovered on international duty that I was one of the players who was being paid least, and Maradona’s Napoli made a big offer for me.

“I’d have got four times more than Inter were offering. I asked the club for an adjustement, but there was a bit of conflicting relationship with the President.

“I can still remember the silence when they announced my name over the speaker at San Siro. I was used to cheers and applause.

“[Giovanni] Trapattoni was decisive, chipping away at me every day and eventually the club accepted my demands. I never understood why they didn’t just to that in the first place, without the part in between.

“Does Donnarumma have to explain himself? Why? He’s a professional and he made his choice.

“It’s certainly true that there are no longer any club symbols, as is often repeated, but I want to have an honest discussion about a sense of belonging.

“It’s a scandal if a player leaves the club where he grew up. But shouldn’t this sense of belonging be the opposite?

“Shouldn’t the clubs show their regard for - for example - a Del Piero, a Maldini or, why not, a Zenga?”