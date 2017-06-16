Marotta: ‘If Donnarumma is available…’

By Football Italia staff

General manager Giuseppe Marotta says Juventus “have the right to examine every opportunity” when asked about Gigio Donnarumma.

It was announced yesterday that the 18-year-old would not renew with Milan, with his contract expiring next summer.

While the director expressed sympathy for the Rossoneri’s position, he didn’t rule out a move for the goalkeeper.

“For clubs it’s increasingly difficult to handle these situations,” Marotta told Corriere della Sera.

“We’re faced with a radical change in the image of a young footballer, now they have professionals close to them and they play out their career, even in opposition to the clubs which raised them. That’s a fact.

“The rules need to be changed, and the efforts clubs make in the youth sector must be protected with some kind of compulsory apprenticeship.

“Could Juve sign him? It’s clear that Juve have the right to examine every opportunity. When a player is on the market we have a duty to try.

“Are we in for him? At the moment, no…

“He’s a talent, then we have to distinguish between a talent and a champion.”

Marotta also discussed other potential targets for the summer, and ruled-out a move for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti.

“Could we get another Gonzalo Higuain? No, that was an extraordinary expense. We’ll stay in the ordinary, even if the valuations being thrown around are crazy.

“Verratti? Given his tactical features and the investment required, he’s a profile which doesn’t interest us.

“Patrik Schick? There’s nothing official, but we’re following him. He represents someone for the future.”