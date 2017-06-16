‘Juventus rejected Chelsea for Sandro’

By Football Italia staff

Juventus general manager Giuseppe Marotta confirms they rejected “a very big offer” from Chelsea for Alex Sandro.

The Blues have been linked with the Brazilian full-back, who scored three goals and provided five assists this season as the Bianconeri reached the Champions League final.

“Chelsea made a very big offer for Alex Sandro,” Marotta admitted, speaking to Corriere della Sera.

“We said no, but today players are masters of their own destiny.”

Juve have been heavily linked with Bayern Munich winger Douglas Costa, and Marotta confirmed he’s a target.

“Thanks to Bayern we’ve contacted the agents for the player’s availability, but the Germans have to be willing to sell him and the price has to be something we can agree on.

“Andres Iniesta? Not achievable, sustainability and consistency in results mean we have to respect certain parameters.”

Lazio sporting director Igli Tare accused Juve of approaching Keita Baldé Diao without permission, which Biancocelesti President Claudio Lotito said Marotta had apologised for.

“I’ve read some words which certainly didn’t come from Lotito, because they’re nonsense.

“I know the rules, and I’d certainly never have approached a player owned by someone else.

“I’d say that when you find a player’s contract expiring, it’s normal that there’s be some effervescence with the player and his representatives, which makes them think of a different future.”

One player who could be on his way out is Neto, with reports his agents met with Milan earlier today.

“To satisfy his requests, he’s on the market,” Marotta confirmed.

“Milan? We haven’t had any offers, for now.”