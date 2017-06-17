Juve back in for Matuidi

By Football Italia staff

Juventus are going back to Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Blaise Matuidi if they fail to tempt Steven N’Zonzi from Sevilla.

Bianconeri transfer guru Beppe Marotta confirmed interest in N’Zonzi, but Sevilla do not seem prepared to lower the €40m asking price.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the next name on the wish-list is Matuidi, who had already been very close to joining Juve last year.

Having just turned 30, the France international is slightly older than N’Zonzi, but also more experienced.

More importantly, his contract with PSG is due to expire in June 2018 and the club might be more amenable to negotiations than they were in the past.

This season Matuidi contributed seven goals and seven assists in 52 competitive games for Paris Saint-Germain.

He has eight goals in 58 senior caps for France.