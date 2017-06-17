NEWS
Saturday June 17 2017
Atalanta hardball for Conti
By Football Italia staff

Atalanta have turned down the initial €20m Milan proposal for Andrea Conti, demanding €30m, but the player threatens to go on strike.

Currently on international duty with Italy at the European Under-21 Championship, Conti has made his position perfectly clear, reiterating yesterday that his time with Atalanta is over.

The club hasn’t given up yet, as Sky Sport Italia claim they rejected last week’s €20m offer from Milan.

Conti has agreed personal terms with the Rossoneri and threatened to snub pre-season training if a deal isn’t worked out.

The Orobici want at least €30m for the 23-year-old defender, who scored eight goals with four assists in 33 Serie A games this season.

